ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has said that there are no secret talks with India amid ever-growing tensions on the Kashmir issue, saying that India should stop misleading the international community and respect the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people. Islamabad also ruled out second consular access to Indian spy-terrorist Kulbushan Jadhav.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan believed in the dialogue process but there were no backdoor talks taking place at this point.

“There are repeated offers of mediation from different countries on Kashmir dispute but India is not agreeing to it. It is a considered view and policy of Pakistan that all matters can only be resolved through negotiations,” he said.

Regarding the joint statement signed by different countries at UN Human Rights Council meeting, the spokesperson said this represented the growing international disapproval of Indian illegal and unilateral actions in Occupied Kashmir.

He said there was global demand now for lifting of lockdown and all sorts of restrictions in the valley.

When asked about the recent visits of the foreign ministers of UAE and Saudi Arabia, the spokesperson said the ministers during their interaction with Pakistani leadership reiterated their countries’ solidarity with Pakistan and support for Kashmir cause.

The spokesperson said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would give a policy statement on Kashmir today (September 13) during a public gathering in Muzaffarabad. He added that Pakistan was considering several measures in support of Kashmiris.

To a question, Dr Faisal clarified that Pakistan was not charging any amount from Sikh pilgrims for entrance into Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

He said the $20 fee was only for facilities being constructed in Kartarpur and it only meets 10 to 15 per cent of the total construction cost.

To a question, he said there was no second meeting of the Indian officials planned with convicted spy Kulbushan Jadhav after the recent consular access. “I cannot share any further details of the meeting between Commander Jadhav and Indian Consular Officer,” he added.

Asked about the suspension of peace talks between the US and the Taliban, the spokesperson urged all the parties to return to the table of negotiations to take the progress achieved so far in the talks to its logical conclusion.

Faisal said Pakistan wanted all the sides to exercise restraint and refrain from violence. He added: “We have encouraged and facilitated the Afghan peace process in good faith and as a shared responsibility.”

He said Pakistan has always maintained that Afghan solution lied only in a politically negotiated settlement led and owned by the Afghans themselves. He said a military focused approach has failed to render the desired results.

“Pakistan is hopeful about the resumption of peace talks between the US and the Taliban and that the process will lead to intra Afghan negotiations which are imperative for durable and sustainable peace in Afghanistan,” Dr Faisal maintained.

About Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plans to annex large parts of occupied West Bank, the spokesperson said Pakistan rejected any such move.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Palestinian people. He said Pakistan reiterates its support for a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

“There is no change in our policy. Our policy of non-recognition of Israel remains unchanged,” he said.