ISLAMABAD - The students at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Girls College F-8/2 campus have vowed to continue their support as they stood in solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

In a National Defence Day ceremony on campus, students, teachers and the staff commemorated the sacrifices of the forces. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari was the chief guest of the ceremony while Managing Director Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Dr Amer Sheikh also attended the event.

Students performed poems, songs and tableaus portraying Kashmir’s heavenly beauty. The students also presented songs saluting martyrs of the country.

MD Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Dr Amir Sheikh appreciated the efforts of the students and the faculty.

Syed Zulfi Bukhari urged importance of the day and applauded the performances, acknowledging the ample opportunities of co-curricular activities that the college provided. Principle Shahina Masood presented the college souvenirs to the chief guest and other worthy guests.