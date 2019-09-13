Share:

ISLAMABAD - Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Military Adviser to His Royal Highness Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

During the meeting, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including training exchange programme were discussed.

The Army Chief affirmed Pakistan Army’s support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s valuable contributions particularly towards regional peace and stability.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy was also present during the meeting.

Gen Bajwa lauds role of AMC during war and peace

Earlier in the day, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Army Medical Centre (AMC), Abbottabad.

The COAS installed Lieutenant General Khawar Rahman as Colonel Commandant of AMC. The outgoing Colonel Commandant, Lieutenant General Zahid Hamid, serving/retired officers and soldiers of the Army Medical Corps were present on the occasion.

Interacting with the commanding officers and soldiers of the Army Medical Corps, the COAS lauded the role of AMC in saving valuable lives in the war against terrorism. The COAS appreciated contributions and service of doctors and paramedic staff in providing quality healthcare to the Pakistan Army as well as common citizens.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

Also on Thursday, Pakistan army made a number of transfers, postings on key positions of seniority.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, Pakistan Army made a number of transfers and postings on key positions.

According to the military’s media wing, Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf has been posted as Commander Southern Command, while Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has been posted Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lt Gen Khalid Zia has been posted as Inspector General Arms, Lt Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider has been posted as Director General Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ), while Lt Gen Bilal Akbar has been posted as Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factory.

A day earlier, four major generals of the Pakistan Army had been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.