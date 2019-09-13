Share:

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed ways to enhance defense and security cooperation Thursday as Islamabad reaffirmed its support toward capacity building of Saudi Land Forces.

The pledge was made by Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa during a meeting with visiting military adviser to the Saudi Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi at the army headquarters in garrison city of Rawalpindi, an army statement said.

The development came days after the visit of Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir who, together with United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held talks with top Pakistani leadership in an attempt to stem Islamabad’s anger over their mild reaction to India’s controversial Kashmir move.

The meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defense collaboration, including a training exchange program, the statement added.

“Visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army's valuable contributions, particularly towards regional peace and stability,” it noted.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy was also present at the meeting.

Riyadh and Islamabad have long been engaged in defense and economic cooperation.

Pakistan’s former Army Chief Gen. Raheel Sharif is currently serving as commander of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, a 39-nation anti-terrorism alliance.

In February 2018, Pakistan had reportedly sent more than 1,000 troops to Saudi Arabia to join the already stationed over 1,100 troops in the Kingdom in line with a 1982 security protocol between the two sides.