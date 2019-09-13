Share:

DUBAI - Kid Witness News (KWN) Regional Champions from the Middle East were among the biggest winners of the KWN Global Contest 2019 held in Tokyo, Japan. The UAE team from Elite Private Schoolin Abu Dhabi bagged the ‘Kid’s Choice Award’ in Senior Category for their original video production ‘Mirage’. Pakistan’s The City School, meanwhile, clinched the ‘Young Changemakers’ Award’ for their entry ‘Earth Has Fever’. Organized by Panasonic, the annual awards ceremony for the KWN global contest was held as a part of the KWN Global Summit 2019 Week in Tokyo from July 31st to August 2nd. The Kid’s Choice Award is an honour given to the videos – one each from the senior and junior categories – voted most by the children who participated in the KWN contest. The eight-member team Elite Private School produced ‘Mirage’ to raise awareness on the consequences of excessive social media use amongst teenagers, specifically on the way smartphones distract the youth from reality.