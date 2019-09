Share:

]The prime minister is set to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 26.

Sources said PM Khan will fly to the US to participate in the UNGA session via Doha, Qatar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet President Donald Trump twice during his visit to the United States, as per his schedule.

According to the schedule, the first meeting between PM Imran and US President Trump will be at lunch, whereas, the other will be at hi-tea.