Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have recovered an abducted girl and arrested the kidnapper, a spokesman said on Thursday. The police have produced the accused and the victim girl before a court of law for recording statement of the girl and obtaining remand of the accused for further investigation, he said.

According to him, the girl was kidnapped from Jhandu Syedan a month ago, the limits of Police Station (PS) Chontra, by Ashfaq and his unknown accomplices. A case was also registered under section 365-B of PPC against Ashfaq Ahmed and his accomplices on complaint of Munib Ahmed.

He added that City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana, while taking action, had constituted a special team comprised SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar, SHO PS Chontra Inspector Aziz Aslam Niazi and other sub-inspectors tasking it to trace out the missing girl. The special team traced out the kidnapped girl through mobile data and other clues shared by the applicant in time span of one month and recovered the girl from clutches of kidnappers. He informed police also inserted a new section 376 (rape) in the FIR on statement of girl and begun investigation. He said that police were conducting raids to arrest the other fleeing accused in the case.

SP Rai Mazhar, while talking to media men, said the police investigators would solve this case purely on merit. He said the girl stated before court she was raped by the kidnappers during detention after which police inserted section 376 in the FIR. “No one is above the law and police will arrest all the accused to bring them to book,” he said.

Meanwhile, a snake sneaked into lock up of PS Chontra and bit a murder suspect Khurram Shehzad who was rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment, said sources. A cop on duty managed to kill the snake, they said. However, a spokesman to CPO denied the information that murder suspect was bit by a snake. “No such incident took place in lock up of PS Chontra and only a snake managed to sneak into building which was killed,” he said. He admitted that the police brought the murder suspect to DHQ for medical treatment as precautionary measures.