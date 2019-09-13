Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua on Thursday confirmed that Olympic Solidarity technical course (Khyrougi & Poomsae) for coaches will be conducted from October 7 to 13 here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

“The course is being allocated by the International Olympic Council (IOC) due to the efforts of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA). Approximately 150 to 200 coaches from all the provinces, AJK and departments including Army, WAPDA, Pakistan Air Force, Police and Railways will participate in this prestigious course. The World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) has nominated Iranian referee Hafez Mahdavi, Asian Taekwondo Union’s (ATU) Chairman and Vice Chairman for conducting the course,” Wasim told The Nation.

“The course will provide an opportunity to improve techniques and skills of our coaches. The programme will also present soft image of our country and help us in opening our doors for international teams.

PTF Secretary General Murtaza Hassan Bangash is the chief organiser of the course. Pakistan’s experienced coaches Shahzada Muhammad Asif, Syed Sadaqat Hussain, Najia Rasool and Aamar Masood will provide helping hand to Mahdavi for conducting the course. The PTF is thankful to all stakeholders of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for providing basic facilities to conduct the event,” Wasim concluded.