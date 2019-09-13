Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that PTI is against the idea of division of Sindh province, but the PPP is misleading the masses through poisonous propaganda.

Addressing a press conference in the committee room of Sindh Assembly here Thursday, flanked by opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi Khuram Sherzaman, PTI Sindh general secretary Mehfooz Ursani, MPA Dua Bhutto, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Ali Gigi and others, he said under the Article 149 the Federation would give directives to Sindh government, so as it could work properly and deliver.

He said under this Article we will make Sindh government bound to resolve the issues of the province. He said; however, no recommendations are made so far and it is also not true that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce implementing Article 149 during his coming visit to the megacity, Karachi. Haleem Adil said we have just started our work. We would chalk out recommendations in which we would suggest how the problems of whole Sindh could be resolved. He said we will launch a movement. He said Murad Ali Shah has destroyed whole Sindh. He should resign and the ruling PPP should make a new cabinet.

Haleem Adil said in Sindh thousands of people went injured due to dog bite. He said Sindh should be saved from these stray dogs. He said in whole Sindh dog bite vaccine is not available and lives of affected people are at the stake. He said at least 92000 people are wounded due to dog bite in Sindh.

He said provincial minister Saeed Ghani says that they would give budget funds. He said the PPP is telling lies that the federal government is not giving funds to it. He said the rulers of Sindh did not give water to citizens of Karachi for last 10 years. He said in my constituency there is even no drinking water available. He said Faryal Talpur is in jail due to the curses of neglected poor masses. He said the rulers have made Karachi the fourth dirtiest city of the world. He said hills of garbage are everywhere in Karachi. He said in these circumstances we have no other left but to work ourselves. He said when Karachi would change Sindh would also change and when Sindh would change whole Pakistan would change.

Haleem Adil said mega corruption was done in uplift schemes of Karachi. He said the federal government has given Rs25 billion for K-IV project, but this project was stopped due to wrong planning. He said AIDS and hepatitis are spreading in Sindh due to these inefficient and corrupt rulers.

He said we are against the division of Sindh. We have formed a committee to resolve the issues of Karachi and it would make recommendations not only for Karachi but also for Hyderabad and Sukkur. He said Article 149 is not a martial law. He said the Sindh card of the PPP has lost its power and this party is just misleading the people of Sindh.

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said during last 12 years the PPP government is Sindh has failed to deliver. He said we have contacted Sindh government many times but it is not ready to work to resolve the issues of people. He asked why the Sindh government is not giving due share to districts on pattern of NFC award.

He said during last 12 years the PPP government did not bring even a single public transport bus in Karachi. He said the Green Line project is delayed due to non-cooperation of provincial government. He said the Sindh government has just failed to deliver. He said we do not want division of Sindh province.