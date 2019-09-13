Share:

ISLAMABAD - An earthquake of medium intensity jolted various parts of the country, including the federal capital, on Thursday afternoon. According to the Met Office, the epicenter of the quake was Hindukush region of Afghanistan and its depth was 251 kilometers. The tremors, which were felt in Islamabad, Murree, Peshawar, Swat, Charsadda, Shabqadar, Rawalakot, Haripur, Rawalpindi and other areas, measured 5.2 on the Richter scale. People rushed out of their homes in panic, reciting Quranic verses. However, no loss to human life or property was reported from anywhere, private news channel reported.