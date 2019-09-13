Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry took a step forward to strengthen industry-academia linkage and promote healthy activities in the region, the RCCI president said. He said that the RCCI youth club will play a key role in engaging youth towards development and facelift of the Rawalpindi city. Addressing launching ceremony of RCCI Youth Club on Thursday, RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem said that the prime objective of this youth club was to provide a platform and opportunity for youth to participate in healthy activities like tree plantation, environmental drives and through interactive sessions, training workshops to learn about success stories, innovative ideas and enhance their knowledge about entrepreneurship.

RCCI has taken many initiatives including organizing global entrepreneurship week as a step to facilitate youth, develop stronger private sector, assist the innovators and support the idea of entrepreneurship as a career opportunity, he added.

“We hope that our efforts of strengthening Industry - Academia linkages will prove to be fruitful and we will see better and more entrepreneurs in future”, he further added.

Malik Shahid Saleem said that Women Business Incubation Centre established by the RCCI had been made functional where women entrepreneurs were being provided with trainings, information and skill set on product development, pricing, packaging and export marketing etc. to establish and run their own businesses.

Malik Shahid Saleem said that the RCCI also organised first T20 inter club cricket championship this year aiming to promote healthy activities among the youth. It’s a part of the RCCI key imitative “Glorious Rawalpindi” aiming to mainstream the positive image of the city through different parts and segments including sports activities, beautification and revival of historical places of Rawalpindi

Group leader and former president Sohail Altaf in his address said that Pakistan is very lucky for having 60% youth in national population and this gives us a big opportunity to engage our youth in national development. RCCI is here to facilitate youth and provide them a platform to excel in their particular field.

Former President Asad Mashadi said that RCCI will engage youth to improve that gap between industry and academia and we will also involve them in our Glorious Rawalpindi project.

Chairman Young entrepreneurship committee Shahraiz Malik gave a brief about Youth Club, its membership criteria and key responsibilities. A large number of students from college and universities attended the meeting.