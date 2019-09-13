Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Rousing reception awaits Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on his day-long visit to AJK’s metropolis - Muzaffarabad on Friday when he will address a mass public rally.

He will reiterate full solidarity and sympathies, on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan, with the suffering people of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir at this most crucial juncture of their struggle for liberation of the motherland from the clutches of Indian tyrannical rule.

The rally is believed to be the part of diplomatic campaign to stir world conscience over the plight of Kashmiris suffering the history’s worst kind of state-terrorism and violence at the hands of over a million of Indian occupying forces for the past 39 days.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is visiting Muzaffarabad the capital city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to express complete solidarity with the besieged masses, in Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir, who continue to suffer under massive lockdown and communication blockade.

Pertinently, it is PM Khan’s third visit to Azad Kashmir since August 05 when Modi led fascist regime in India imposed curfew in the held territory after stripping the region of its decades’ old special status by revoking article 370 and 35 A of the Indian constitution. The visit is a part of government’s campaign to highlight the volatile situation in the region besides sensitizing the international community about the impending crisis looming large on the horizons of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Taking to tweeter PM Khan a day before yesterday, said that the aim of this gathering was to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of Occupied Kashmir by Indian Occupation forces. The premier said that the rally is being held to “send a message to the world about the continuing siege of [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir IOJK] by Indian Occupation forces; [and] to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them”.

Meanwhile, brisk preparations have been given final touches for holding of the PM’s rally in a befitting manner. A large number of people hailing from different segments of society particularly the members of divided Kashmiri families settled in Pakistan and AJK are expected to join the solidarity rally. Meanwhile, thousands of PTI workers and activists from all ten districts of AJK including Mirpur, Bhimber, Kotli, Rawalakot, Paladari, Bagh, Haveili, Palandri, Jhelum and Neelam valley districts - besides other areas have rushed to the capital city Muzaffarabad to take part in the rally. On the other hand big banners and posters inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and against the Indian aggression have been displayed in the city, which had witnessed a series of massive anti-India protests during the past one month.

When contacted, Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, AJK chapter, Ershad Mahmud highlighted the objectives of rally. He said, “It is an effort to awaken the world’s moral conscience vis-à-vis the impending humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir”. “Month-long suffocating siege and absolute information blockade in the disputed region is a great challenge for all those who believe in civil liberties”, Mahmud said adding that the reports pouring in from IoK were shocking.

“The entire population of the restive region is reeling under indefinite curfew, which is tantamount to collective punishment”, he said adding that it would be a great tragedy if world conscience did not wake up. Terming Indian high headedness as a threat to peace and stability in the region he said that India must realize the fact that it cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle by strangulating their voice and subjecting them to collective punishment.

Voicing his serious concern over the deteriorating situation in Kashmir he said that there was a dire need that the influential governments across the globe should take effective notice of the simmering situation and make immediate and serious efforts to help-end this inhuman siege, which he said has led to shortage of essential food commodities and life-saving drugs in the region.