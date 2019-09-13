Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director ExpoBank Russia Igor Vladimirovich Kim on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed keen interest in investing in the financial sector of the country.

Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister welcomed the interest of ExpoBank and highlighted existing business opportunities and investment-friendly policies being pursued by the government.

On Wednesday, Igor Vladimirovich Kim had a meeting with Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammadmian Soomro and Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman Zubair Gilani.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved in principle construction sector as an industry.

Chairing a meeting on Ease of Doing Business in construction sector here on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that the government is giving special emphasis to simplify the construction related laws and do away with the condition of unnecessary approvals and NOCs.

Imran Khan pointed out that the government has already abolished the condition of seeking approvals from the civil aviation and other organizations for construction of multi-story buildings in big cities. He said the establishment of land courts will also go a long way in resolving land related matters.

Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Anwar Ali Hyder briefed the Prime Minister about the steps being taken to address policy issues, simplification of procedures, abolishment of unnecessary approvals, compliance of zoning and development by-laws and other relevant issues.

He presented short, medium and long-term roadmap for improving Ease of Doing Business in construction sector. He said that latest technology is being introduced to ensure transparency and simplify the procedures in the construction industry.

The Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority said that in the first phase the land record will be digitalized in big cities. He said that under the long term plan, the land record will be digitalized in the entire country.

He said that this process will ensure online availability of the land record and address most of the land related matters.

The Chairman CDA briefed the Prime Minister about Automated Client Service Center being launched in the federal capital. He said the introduction of this service will facilitate the residents of the federal capital regarding matters pertaining to the CDA and help check corruption and other illegal practices.

PM commends 58 states’ support at UNHRC

Prime Minister Imran Khan has commended the 58 countries that have joined Pakistan in United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

In a tweet on Thursday, Prime Minister appreciated them on reinforcing demands of international community for India to stop use of force, lift siege, remove other restrictions, respect and protect Kashmiris’ rights and resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions.

India’s false claim of normalcy in occupied Kashmir has been exposed at international level, including at the forums of the UN Security Council and UN Human Rights Council.

UN Human Rights Council has exposed India’s lies and its efforts to mislead the world claiming that normalcy has returned to occupied Kashmir.

There is shortage of food and medicines due to continuous curfew in occupied Kashmir, and the world is demanding for lifting the curfew.

The minorities and secular segment of the society in India have rejected the RSS and Hindutva mindset, and the world has taken notice that Kashmiris were not provided religious right of observing Youm-e-Ashur.