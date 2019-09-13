Share:

LAHORE - Investigation police on Thursday claimed to have solved a blind murder mystery by arresting two key suspects who dumped the victim in the bushes near Bahria Town. Sundar police last week recovered the body of Sultan Ali Shah and launched the investigation after registering a murder case against unidentified killers. The suspects were identified by police as Samiya Bibi and her brother Waseem-ul-Hassan. According to police, Samiya was the second wife of Sultan Shah. The woman told the police investigators that Sultan wanted to contract third marriage against her will. On the day of incident, Samiya had served intoxicated milk to her husband who fell unconscious. The woman and her brother strangled the victim and later fled after throwing his body in the nearby bushes. Further investigation was underway.