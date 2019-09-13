Share:

Toba Tek Singh - Chuttiana police registered on Thursday a case against SHO Muhammad Saleem for illegally confining a Jhang-based citizen Muhammad Rizwan.

The FIR says that DSP Naeem Aziz found a man Muhammad Rizwan of Chak 497-JB (Jhang) in the police lockup and during questioning Rizwan disclosed that he had been arrested several days ago by accused SHO Muhammad Saleem in a murder case but there was no record of his arrest in police register.

The DSP added in the FIR that SHO failed to satisfy him in this regard.FIR also stated that previously the same accused SHO had also been found negligent regarding pending cases. Meanwhile district police officer Waqar Anwar Qureshi has suspended the said accused SHO.

Meanwhile, Choudry Talib Hussain, father of former Punjab and Sindh police inspector general and now federal narcotics control department Secretary Amjad Javed Saleemi, died in a Lahore hospital on Wednesday night after protracted illness. He was was laid to rest on Thursday.

His funeral prayer was offered at Gaushala graveyard which was attended by scores of citizens. The participants also included chief minister’s brother Umer Buzdar, Pakistan Tehrik insaf MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, Punjab PTI vice president Choudry Muhammad Ashfaq and others.