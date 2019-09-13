Share:

JACOBABAD - Jacobabad police claimed to have foiled smuggling bid of illegal diesel, 8 truck tires and apprehended smugglers, here on Thursday.

PRO to SSP Jacobabad claimed to have foiled smuggling bid of 800 liters of illegal diesel and arrested two smugglers named Kazim Abro and Abdul Jabbar Bhuliro and took two trucks bearing No TKD-266 & TKZ-379 into its custody while a case [145/2019] had been lodged against them under relevant sections at Sadar Police Station.

Separately, police have impounded corolla car bearing No ASV-010 which was standing in the state of abandoned next to Agricultural College in the limits of Abad Police Station and registered its entry as seizure No 10/2019 and also 08 Truck tires near Gorshani Moor. Besides, Mouladad Police have succeeded in arresting wanted murder named Saifuddin Jakhrani, who was wanted to police in murder case of Gulsher Jakhrani.

SSP Bashir Ahmed Brohi has ensured the people of Jacobabad that Jacobabad police would not allow to anyone to take law into his hand if anyone tries who would be dealt with iron hands for the welfare of the people of Jacobabad, said Shams Dahar.