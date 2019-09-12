Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 591.78 points (1.91 percent) to close at 31,546.61 points. A total of 185,842,130 shares were traded compared to the trade of 99,661,930 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs8.120 billion compared to Rs4.943 billion last day. Out of 360 companies, share prices of 262 companies recorded increase while 79 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were World Call Telecom with a volume of 18,328,500 and price per share of Rs98, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 11,772,000 and price per share of Rs3.42 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 11,058,000 and price per share of Rs16.87. The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan XD with the increase of Rs130.36 per share, closing at Rs5750 while Colgate Palm XD was runner up with the increase of Rs99.74per share, closing at Rs2094.73.