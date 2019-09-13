Share:

Swvl, the dubai-headquartered bus-hailing pioneer, is expanding its service to Islamabad and Rawalpindi. This news has come just weeks after the company launched in Lahore. Swvl will be the first of its kind, bus-hailing app to launch in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The launch is scheduled for Tuesday, 17th September.

So for residents of the twin cities, it’s time to say goodbye to unreliable, expensive and crowded daily commute and say HELLO to safe, reliable and affordable everyday commute with air-conditioned rides, spacious seating and guaranteed pickups.

Swvl will be offering the following initial routes in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and will be adding many more new routes soon:

Dha phase 2 - Islamabad Expressway- Blue Area - Jinnah Super

Bahria Town phase 4 - Islamabad Expressway- Blue Area - Jinnah Super

Wah cantt- Golra mor - Aabpara Market

Moreover, Swvl’s price-point is much lower than other comparable options in the market so if you’re looking to save up pocket money, Swvl is the right service for you.

Swvl was founded in 2017 with a mission to reinvent and build the mass transit system of the developing world. Swvl, present in Pakistan, Egypt and Kenya, aims to revolutionize and disrupt the mass transportation scene by providing a technology-based alternative to public transportation, leading to helping more commute for less, with ease and comfort. The company operates bus lines on fixed routes with customers boarding the buses from specific pick-up spots to be dropped off at their preferred stations.

To book a Swvl bus, all you need to do is download the App from App Store or Play Store, choose your pickup and drop-off stations along with your preferred time and book a ride. You can then board the bus from your chosen pickup station.

Swvl has also announced a welcome promo for Islamabad and Rawalpindi “SWVLFREE” for free rides.

You can follow Swvl via its social media channels for the latest updates.