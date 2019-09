Share:

Wellington - Tonga’s elderly prime minister and democracy

campaigner, Akilisi Pohiva, died Thursday in an Auckland hospital, a day after

being airlifted from the Pacific kingdom to receive treatment for pneumonia, local media reported. The 78-year-old had suffered from ill health for years and his office issued a statement Wednesday urging people to pray for him. Multiple news sources, including Radio New Zealand and the Australian

Broadcasting Corporation,

reported that Pohiva