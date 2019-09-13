Share:

RAWALPINDI - At least two passengers were killed and 11 others sustained critical injuries as a passenger vehicle collided with a dumper parked along the road in area of Jatli, sources said on Thursday. Upon calling, Rescue 1122 rushed to the accident place and conducted rescue operation by shifting the bodies and the injured passengers to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. The victims including four women belonged to same family, sources said. According to sources, the passengers were travelling to Chakwal from Peshawar in a wagon to attend funeral of a relative when the driver of the vehicle lost control over steering and collided with a dumper parked along the road on Mandra Chakwal Road. Two passengers lost their lives on the spot whereas 11 passengers sustained critical injuries and were moved to hospital by the Rescue 1122, sources said. Police also reached at the spot and took part in rescue operation besides investigating the occurrence of incident. The deceased were identified as Saleh Gul, 55 and Ali, 14. The doctors in DHQ told media that the condition of some patients was critical.