Prime minster of India Mr. Narendra Modi met president of America Donald Trump in America. Modi is in America to attend G-7 summit. It is really shocking to know that president of America has remarked that Kashmir issue is bilateral issue and to be resolved by both arch rival countries.

If this issue had to be resolved by both arch rival countries then why mediation offer was given by Donald Trump to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and why it has not yet been resolved. It is absolutely an U-turn by Donald Trump .

If this hot issue which is a core reason of tension between two arch rival countries is being left on both nuclear power countries to resolve, it would be disastrous and to avoid destruction, responsible countries of the world should interfere and with interference this hot issue do not seem to be resolved.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.