Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has said that United Nations’ silence on the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir is lamentable.

“If the UN cannot resolve the Kashmir, it is useless,” he said while addressing a seminar on Kashmir organised by the Punjab University in collaboration with the Jammu Kashmir Solidarity Movement at Al Raazi Hall here on Thursday.

Uzma Gul, daughter of the late General Hameed Gul and chairperson of the Jammu & Kashmir Solidarity Movement, General (r) Ghulam Mustafa, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Bishop Abraham Denial, Sardar Akaash Singh, senior faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Niaz Ahmed said the UN successfully implemented its resolutions where it and some countries wanted to. He said if the UN cannot play its role in lifting curfew in the occupied valley, it is a useless organisation. He said that Kashmiris must get their right to plebiscite. He said that Kashmir issue is the issue of survival of Pakistan and the Pakistani nation, government and the army stand by people of Kashmir.

He said that all minorities in Pakistan, including Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, support people of Kashmir and condemn Indian atrocities against the Kashmiris.