Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that he will present the case of Kashmir around the world as its ambassador.

Addressing the public gathering in Muzaffarabad on Friday, PM said that Kashmir issue is a humanitarian crisis as people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), including women, children, and elderly, have been living under constant curfew for last 40 days.

PM Imran added that the Modi-led government in India under the the extremist Hindu outfit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) aims to oppress innocent Kashmiris in the occupied Valley and he will tell the world about reality of the extremist RSS.

“The Kashmiris no more fear death,” Imran Khan said.

The PM said that Indian Occupied Kashmir has become an issue of humanity as a result of illegal acts taken by the Indian government.

PM Imran Khan said that only a coward person like Narendra Modi can take steps to besiege the population. He further added that RSS resembles to the Nazi's Germany and Narendra Modi has been a member of RSS since childhood. This party was founded on the principle of India for Hindus only and hate against Muslims.

The prime minister said he will raise the voice of Kashmir at all the international forums, including UN General Assembly as an ambassador of Kashmiris, adding that the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces against Kashmiris will lead to extremism.

“I know the youth in Muzaffarabad want to go to the Line of Control (LoC), but let me first take up the issue with the entire world including the UN. I would then ask you to march to the LoC, if required. If they don’t intervene, they would also have to bear the consequences", Khan warned.

“The entire Muslim world of 125 crore would stand up for the Muslims of Kashmir. They might not be speaking out openly against India for some compulsions now. I want to tell India that, by detaining thousands of people, you are pushing people into extremism", he added.

Imran Khan concluded that New Delhi has started to shift the focus of the world from Kashmir but PM Imran warned that Pakistan is capable of giving a befitting reply to India in case India does any misadverture.