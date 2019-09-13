Share:

SYDNEY - Two Australians detained in Iran were named on Thursday as a travel-blogging couple who were arrested while making an overland trip from their home country to Britain.Perth-based Jolie King and Mark Firkin had been documenting their journey on social media for the past two years but went silent after posting

updates from Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan about 10 weeks ago.“Our families hope to see Mark and Jolie safely home as soon as possible,”

a statement released on behalf of their relatives said.Before setting off, the couple had written on their blog that they “can’t wait to share all of our experiences and the beauty of all the different destinations and countries we will be visiting”.Australia first revealed on Wednesday

that three of its citizens had been seized by authorities in Tehran.The Times of London reported the third person was a British-Australian academic who studied at Cambridge University and was working as a lecturer

in Australia when she was arrested

in Iran nearly a year ago.News of the arrests came after Australia announced it would join a US-led mission to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with tensions high in the Gulf region.The Times also reported that King and the other woman were being held in Tehran’s Evin prison and that one of them had been told she was being held as part of a plan to facilitate

a prisoner swap.Already difficult relations between

Iran and the US -- and American

allies -- have threatened to boil over since President Donald Trump in 2018 abandoned a deal to limit Tehran’s nuclear programme, and Iran resumed some