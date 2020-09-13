Share:

RAWALPINDI - Wah Saddar police have solved the mystery of a blind murder case by arresting three suspected killers, sources informed yesterday. The three accused have been identified as Mubashir Shehzad, Mohsin and Saqib Ali, who allegedly killed Sher Muhammad over offering resistance during a dacoity bid, he said. Police also seized weapons, gold ornaments and a rickshaw they had snatched from the deceased. Superintendent of Police Syed Ali appreciated the efforts of SHO Wah Saddar and his team for arresting the accused. Meanwhile, Naseerabad police, during a special drive against drug mafia, rounded up three lady smugglers and seized more than 5 kg Hashish from their possession, the spokesman said. The detained accused have been identified as Iman Fatima (carrying 2200 grams of Charas), Muskan (1400 gram Charas) and Sohana Bibi (2200 gram Charas), he said adding that separate cases were registered against the drug smugglers. SP Syed Ali told media that police have launched a crackdown against drug mafia in the division and these arrests were part of the campaign kicked off on the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.