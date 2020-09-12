Share:

ISLAMABAD-The new legal drama series, For Life, which Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson serves as executive producer and guest star, shut down filming in New York due to issues with COVID-19 testing on set. ‘As a result of some inconsistent test results, and out of an abundance of caution, we paused production earlier today,’ a representative for Sony Pictures Television said in a statement. It’s believed that multiple people on the show produced positive tests followed by negative results, according to sources.

So far it’s unclear how many positive results or false positives there were among the cast and crew, but the inconsistency was still enough to have studio executives shut production down temporarily. For Life had been shooting in the borough of Queens, although 50 Cent was not seen on set at the time, as reported.