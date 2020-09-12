Share:

ISLAMABAD-AnamTanveer is a Pakistani model, host, and television actress. She made her acting debut with a supporting role in 2012 series Mere DardKo Jo Zuban Mile and since then appeared in television series including JoruKaGhulam (2014), BehkayKadam (2014), Shehrnaz (2016), Waada (2016), Jaal (2019). She was last seen playing a role of Fareeha in ARY Digital’s Do Bol. She also nominated for Best supporting Actress TV Serial 2017 (Noor-e-Zindagi) (based on 2016 performance). Recently, she spotted donning a luminescent tie and dye saree made on charmeuse silk, giving us major weekend style goals in six yards of sheer elegance and pure grace. The saree was designed by WajahatMansoor. Photographed by Yasser Sadiq.