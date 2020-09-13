Share:

MIRPUR- Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday strongly denounced frequent unprovoked Indian occupational forces firing from across the Line of Control on unarmed civilian population at Dara Sher Khan Sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in martyrdom of an 11-year old local girl.

The AJK Prime Minister termed the firing an act of barbarism by the Indian occupying forces to demoralize the civil population living close to the Line of Control.

He said despite Indian forces continuing firing and targeting the civilians, the morale of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was high and they would continue their sacrifices for the defence of their motherland.

Raja Farooq Haider paid tributes to the people living along the Line of Control for offering unprecedented sacrifices for the defence of their motherland and assured all-out support to mitigate their sufferings.

He directed the local civil authorities to extend medical facilities to the injured.