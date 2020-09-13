Share:

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has strongly denounced the frequent unprovoked Indian occupational forces firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) on unarmed civilian population at Dara Sher Khan Sector of AJK which resulted in martyrdom of an 11-year old local girl, said an official handout issued by the AJK government late Friday.

The PM termed the firing as an act of barba­rism by the Indian occupying forces to demor­alise the civil population living close to the LoC.

He said despite Indian forces continuing fir­ing and targeting the civilians, the morale of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was high and they would continue their sacrifices for the defence of their motherland.

The PM paid tributes to people living along the Line of Control for offering unprecedent­ed sacrifices for the defence of their mother­land and assured all out support to mitigate their sufferings. He directed the local civil authorities to extend all out medical facilities to the injured.