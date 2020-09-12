Share:

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that all possible measures are being taken for the promotion of sports in the Punjab province. He expressed these views while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of 15-day Girls and Boys Hockey Training Camp at Gojra Hockey Stadium as chief guest. He also distributed hockey sticks, shoes, medals and trophies among the successful players. The DG was warmly welcomed upon reaching Gojra Stadium, where he was accompanied by Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Gojra, Chief Sports Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and DSO M Jameel. He said best sports infrastructure is being built in the far-flung areas of the province. “Sports grounds, gymnasiums, and stadiums are being constructed besides laying astro-turfs at hockey grounds in several parts of the province.” Aulakh said holding the camp at Gojra Hockey Stadium is a very constructive activity for the promotion of the national game, where girls and boys demonstrated excellent play in practice matches on the last day. He asked the young players to do more hard work and polish their game. “I am quite confident that Pakistan will regain its lost glory in the game of hockey,” he added.