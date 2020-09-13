Share:

LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that joining of hands by the federal and the Sindh governments for betterment of Karachi is a pleasant gesture.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would complete its five-year tenure. Criticising the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the minister predicted that the party would be divided into parts by the end of December this year and the “PML-Shehbaz” could part ways with the PML-Nawaz. The federal minister said that courts were now questioning about illness of Nawaz Sharif as to how it was possible that a person suffering from serious illness had not been admitted to any hospital.

The minister said that several steps were being taken for improvement in the Railways and the PR had decided to reduce the fare of air-conditioned business class by 10 per cent, and A/C standard class by 5 per cent. He announced that dinning cars with the trains were being restored from Monday, adding that these cars had been removed from the trains due to coronavirus. He said that the trains schedule would also be improved soon.

The minister said that the Main Line-1 (ML-1) was a game-changer project and soon transportation of wheat and sugar would be carried out by the Railways across the country.