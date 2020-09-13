Share:

Peshawar - A Chinese delegation arrived in Peshawar on Saturday to know reasons behind increasing incidents of fire eruption in the buses of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project.

According to sources in Trans Peshawar, the company responsible for running BRT project, the Chinese delegation will identify reasons for technical faults in the buses. The delegation will present its report to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government within 72 hours.

Since inauguration of the BRT project on August 13, 14 buses have gone out of order. Ten buses were stopped while travelling on routes and four caught fire. Sources said the BRT authorities were running less than 100 buses on BRT route, while seven buses had been sent back to the depot after developing fault.

Last Friday a BRT bus caught fire near Gulbahar station. All passengers were evacuated safely and sent to the next station. Rescue 1122 said the fire was extinguished immediately and passengers were evacuated.

The Trans Peshawar spokesman said the reason behind fire incident could not be ascertained. The reasons behind the previous fire incidents also could not be ascertained that was why a Chinese team had been called for investigation.

On August 9, two BRT buses went out of order in a single day. On August 31, passengers faced a difficult situation due to faulty payment machines installed at the BRT bus stations.

The critics say the project was inaugurated in haste and without any preparation due to which such problems are being faced. However, admirers term it a big project involving huge infrastructures with a large number of buses and personnel.

According to the BRT spokesman, the administration has not received any complaint about shortages of buses. He said the administration was in contact with all terminals. He said 96 buses were currently running at BRT main route.