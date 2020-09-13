Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday formally launched ‘Nai Zindagi’ and ‘Punjab Human Capital Investment Project’ at a cost of Rs53.25 billion. Addressing the ceremony, the CM said that Punjab Ehsaas Programme is the first step towards materializing the dream of “Riyasat-e-Madinah”.

Caring behaviour is a base of humanity that realise the need of establishing a welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madinah, where, people can get access to all facilities without any discrimination besides providing relief to the poor, oppressed segment and deserving class of the society.

He said that the feelings of the disenfranchised and underprivileged segment of the society were being hurt and their genuine demands were also being ignored in the past. Time has come to give equal rights and to fulfil the needs of the deprived classes of the society. People deprived of social protection are the responsibility of the welfare state, he said.

Buzdar said under ‘Nai Zindagi’ programme treatment facilities would be provided to the men and women suffering from acid attack besides rehabilitation of such patients.

Social rights of acid attack victims should be safeguarded besides providing them with dignified living opportunities.

He said that government will bear full treatment expenditures of the acid victims. He further maintained that state-of-the-art burn units have been set up at Jinnah & Mayo Hospital in Lahore, Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur, Nishtar Hospital in Multan, Allied Hospital in Faisalabad and Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi.

He said that that interest free loans for providing skills and self-employment will be arranged for the affected people.

He said that initially, Rs200 million has been allocated for Nai Zindagi Programme.

He further stated that acid attack victims will be the sole responsibility of the state. He said that Punjab Human Capital Investment Project is the best and unique project of its kind. Under this project government will provide the best health and education facilities as well as opportunities for economic development to the people in 11 backward districts of Punjab.

In the first phase the project will be launched in Muzaffargarh and Bahawalpur, whereas the scope of this project will be extended to Rajanpur, DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar and Mianwali in the second phase.

Project will be launched in Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Layyah and Khushab in third phase. He said that 166 Basic Health Centres (BHUs) will be upgraded in Punjab. He said that 17 Basic Health Centres will be upgraded to BHU Plus besides setting up 166-OTPS centres.

He further informed that 1,148 additional staff members will be appointed for ensuring health services round-the-clock in these health centres. He said that Electronic Medical Record (EMR) will be started in 669 Health Centres. A Conditional Cash Transfer Programme is being launched for 564,000 deserving people.

He said after childbirth destitute women will get financial aid of Rs 16,000 for the two years. Waste Management System will be introduces in nine districts of Punjab.

Under Human Capital Investment Project, special attention has been paid for solving the financial problems of the poor and needy families.

Under this programme training, small loans, support and guidance for the employment will be provided to the parents and adult children.

With this step more than 75,000 young people will be able to earn their livelihood. Classrooms of 3,400 schools across the province will be upgraded under Early Child Hood Education, whereas training of leadership will be imparted to 2,800 head teachers.

Teachers will be specially trained to teach young children.

Reading corners will also be established to inculcate reading habits among children. More than one lakh students would be benefited from early childhood education. He further stated that new projects would be introduced in the next three years for the welfare and betterment of the people of the province. ‘We are not the rulers but servants. I am sure that the condition of the people who have been suffering from backwardness from the years will definitely change now’, he said.

Chairperson Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSP) Ali Asjad Malhi briefed the salient features of Nai Zindagi and Punjab Human Capital Investment Project.

He said that Punjab is the first province where project cost billions of rupees has been started for the social protection. Manifesto of PTI government is to invest to the people and today Punjab biggest project of social protection is about to be launched. Financial assistance will be provided to the people more than age of 65 and transgenders under Bahimmat Bazurag Programme.

Similarly, financial aid and loans will be provided to differently able people under Hum Qadam Programme besides imparting training to them.

Destitute artists are being provided financial aid under Sila Fun.

Monthly stipends will be given to the transgenders under Musawat Programme. Similarly, under Kharaj-e-Shuhada Programme families of those civilians, who embraced Shahdat during terrorists attack will be looked after. He said that people from all over the Pakistan, who became victim of acid attack have been included in Nai Zindagi Programme.

This programme is for whole Pakistan. He said this is just a start and the Punjab Social Protection Authority will launch more programmes of social protection.

Usman Buzdar under Nai Zindagi Programme gave cheque of Rs200 million to Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education on the behalf of Punjab Social Protection Authority.

He also distributed registration certificates of treatment and rehabilitation among men and women, who are affectees of acid attack under Nai Zindagi Programme. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Murad Raas, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Assembly Members Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Asia Amjad, Abdullah Warraich, Muhammad Shafi, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Principal Secretary to CM and concerned officers were present on this occasion.