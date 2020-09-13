Share:

ISLAMABAD -A weekly Bazar of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will reopen today with the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration. The decision was taken after reviewing the coronavirus pandemic situation in the federal capital, which was under control, said a news release issued by the MCI on Saturday. The Bazar had been closed since August 13. Meanwhile, Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz urged all the stakeholders to ensure strict compliance of the anti-Covid guidelines in the Bazar. “No one will be allowed to enter the marketplace without a face mask while the stallholders and visitors will be obliged to ensure the implementation of social distancing protocols,” he said in a news release.