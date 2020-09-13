Share:

LAHORE - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) arranged a dengue awareness walk to sensitize people about dengue and its prevention here on Saturday. The walk, led by PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed and Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, started from the Jilani Park in which a good number of employees,workers, gardeners and officers participated. The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with information about preventive measures to avoid dengue. Pamphlets carrying protective measures pertaining to dengue were also distributed among Lahorites. Speaking on the occasion, Yasir Gillani said people should not fear from dengue as it was curable and stressed the need for keeping homes and surroundings clean. He advised people to use mosquito nets, repellents and avoid wearing clothes having short sleeves.