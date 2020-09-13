Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Passport and Immigration department of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday barred son of former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, at the New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) from leaving for Dubai.

An official said the name of Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi was on the “stop list” of by National Accountability Bureau. According to sources, Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi reached the airport to catch a flight number EK-613 to depart for Dubai. The officials of Passport and Immigration Department of FIA off-loaded Abdullah due to the presence of his name on the stop list.

After, the son of former premier left the airport for home, they said. It may be important to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) had extended the bail of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a case related to the illegal appointment in Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The court had also directed to place names of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused persons on the Exit Control List.

The former prime minister is also among other accused persons who are facing charges of corruption over awarding LNG import contracts allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015 conflicting heavy loss to national kitty.

Earlier, the NAB investigators had claimed that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had awarded the LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws in 2013.