ISLAMABAD-Falak Ahmed Sheikh has already made her mark in the industry with soulful music and harmonious symphonies. Her song, ‘Mehermaan’, has created ripples in the musical world with its soulful rendition and wholesome feeling. Directed by NehaLaaj, the music video depicts an adorable love story between Falak and Rizwan Ali Jaffery, who plays her love interest wonderfully.

The beautiful melody lasts throughout the song, with Falak’s enchanting vocals making the moments all the more memorable as she paints a lovely picture, with sweet but tactful details of her unwillingness to say goodbye to somebody she deeply cares about.

The depth of the lyrical composition by Hassan Ali Hashmi has been executed beautifully by Falak, who will have you listening to the song throughout just to hear more! With a glorious backdrop rich with different scenes; from the magical staircase, to her home, to a nostalgic flashback with adorable glimpses that came before her own proposal, Mehermaan is a joy to both watch and listen to.