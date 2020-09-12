Share:

LAHORE-For the first time ever, a Sector Skill Council (SSC) has been notified by the Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Punjab for the printing and packaging industry. The objective of this council’s formation is to ensure a strong bond and close linkage between industrial experts, academia and other stakeholders for identification and development of demand driven skills to meet the requirements of Industry ensuring that TEVTA trained students are aligned to the demand of industry and are therefore a sought after readily employable product. Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman said that formation of the SSC was a historic move which will ensure a close coordination & harmony between the Industry, academia, donors, and other stakeholders for ensuring provision of quality skills as per market demand, CBTA compliance and optimum placements for our trainees.

Ali said the major representation in the SSC has been given to the industry to let it have a say for ensuring that the syllabus, modules and training quality & standards etc were in accordance with the prevalent market demand thus ensuring readily available employability of TEVTA trainees in the job market. TEVTA chairperson said that 20 more Sector Skill Councils were also being initiated for construction, textile, leather, chemical, artificial intelligence (AI), agriculture and other sectors which will transform the skill landscape of the province according to the need and prevailing demand of the Industry. Syed Mobein Hussaini, the Convener of the SSC for Printing and Packaging Industry, who is also the chairman of PAPGAI welcomed the formation of the SSC and said that credit for this historic move clearly goes to Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman and assured the fullest cooperation of the industry for achieving the objectives set. He said that the purpose of the SSC was the induction of students in different fields of printing & graphic arts industry at different levels from junior level to senior level such as technicians, supervisors and other senior level slots for experienced people. He said that the SSC will strive to upgrade the current DAE to Graduation level and beyond.

The 15-member SSC comprises Syed Mobein Hussaini, Convener (Member Industry), Amir Majeed (Member Industry), Irfan Ahmad (Member Industry), Dr Badar Tauqeer (Member Industry), Tahir Saeed Butt (Member Industry), Saadat Ijaz (Member Industry), Nauman Noor (Member Industry), representative of Industries department, representative of PSDA, representative of NAVTTC, representatives of International Donors, Waheed Paracha, Principal Govt. GCT for Printing & Graphic Arts (P&GA),Dr. Ahmad Raza HoD GCT for P&GA, Sakhawat Ali, Instructor GCT for P&GA while the GM, Academics TEVTA will be the secretary of the SSC.