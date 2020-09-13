Share:

BEIJING - Five Indians, who were allegedly caught by the China's People Liberation Army or as some called went missing in the south Tibet region, are Indian intelligence staff who had disguised themselves as hunters, Chinese Newspaper Global Times reported on Saturday.

They recently trespassed the China-India border and entered the Shannan prefecture of Tibet, a source told the newspaper. The Indian side often dispatches staff via this means to gather intelligence of China. This is how it encroaches the China-controlled areas, the source said.

The Chinese side has detained, warned and educated the five persons, who will be released soon, the source said. China and India have a very long border and there are vast stretches that are unguarded.