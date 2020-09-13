RAHIM YAR KHAN - A car collided with an oil tanker on the motorway M5 near Rahim Yar Khan claimed four lives including a couple. According to details, residents of Karachi namely Mohammad Sikandar, Mohammad Usman, Rashidan Bibi and Abdul Wasi were travelling on by car from Karachi to Lahore on Saturday. They were on their way to Lahore via Motorway M5 when the driver fell asleep and ran over the oil tanker TLX 173 near Ghaziabad, about 30 km away from Rahim Yar Khan. All the passengers of car succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The accident was so severe that the bodies of the victims were removed by cutting off the body of car. Later, the bodies of the deceased were sent to Karachi for burial.
