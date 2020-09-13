Share:

SANGHAR - President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that the concerted efforts by the Federal and provincial governments were a must to resolve the problems confronting the people of Sindh.

Addressing a ceremony to distribute ration bags among the flood-hit people of Tehsil Jam Nawaz Ali of Sanghar, the President said the motto of the incumbent government was the provision of basic rights to the people.

The ration bags were arranged with the cooperation by Sindh and Punjab Governors, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and other welfare organizations. The President while expressing grief over the losses caused by unprecedented heavy rains in different parts of Sindh has assured that the government would not leave the rain affected people alone and make all out efforts for their relief and rehabilitation at the earliest.

The President, who earlier distributed food packs among the flood-affected people in Mirpurkhas, said that being head of the federation, whole of the country was his responsibility regardless of any political affiliation. Therefore, he urged the governments of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in center and Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh to join heads to resolve the development and other issues of the province.

He told the gathering that it was the government’s responsibility to provide employment opportunities to the people and other fundamental rights.

The President said that fortunately, Pakistan had set an example for the world by containing the COVID-19 pandemic without suffering any major economic impact.

He said for the first time, the world community was urging the countries to learn lesson from Pakistan as through its smart lockdown strategy, the government averted the huger-related deaths and massive unemployment as was witnessed in India consequent to blanket lockdown there.

As pointed out at the event, the President assured the locals that he would take up the pending matter of royalty of gas and oil with the Federal government.

He also assured that the Federal government would not leave unattended any part of Sindh province. The government had distributed above Rs 200 billion with Rs 12,000 each among 16.9 million families to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, even in Sanghar district.

He said contrary to many other countries, the PTI-led government also extended financial support to the businesses and workers impacted by the lockdown in affected areas.

The President thanked to Kalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for launching relief work in rain affected areas and hoped that such efforts would also continue in future. He also appreciated the efforts of the Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar for distribution of relief goods among the rain victims of Sindh.

World now acknowledges Jinnah’s two nation theory: President Arif Alvi

Meanwhile in Mirpurkhas, the President Dr. Arif Alvi has said the two nation theory of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was now being acknowledged in the world after witnessing atrocities with the minorities in India.

The President stated this while addressing a joint reception of the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas Division here on Saturday noon.

Referring to his visit to Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam to lay floral wreath and offer fateha on his death anniversary, the President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the great leader was born in Sindh and had led history making struggle for creation of Pakistan.

He said the minorities in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights and the Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to safeguard their rights who were playing their vital role for the development of the homeland.

Responding to relief work for the rain affected population, the President said that besides government efforts, the role of non-governmental and social welfare organizations for carrying out relief activities were commendable.

The people of Pakistan always come forward for charity whenever the country and even other countries of the world experience natural disasters, the President maintained and recalled his visit to Turkey where the charity work of Pakistanis particularly the people of Lahore and Karachi during the earthquake and war was widely acknowledged.

The President informed that the Government of Turkey had maintained a record of charity works which it received from Pakistani people during earthquakes and war. Eminent educationist and scholar Hassan Ali Effendi also received honour of “Affendi” because of his charity work in Turkey, the President informed.