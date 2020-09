Share:

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that strong and stable Pakistan was not only the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah but it also guaranteed freedom of the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir.

About 2-nation theory, the AJK President said that the worst discrimi­natory treatment being meted to Kashmiri people and Indian Muslims un­der Hindutva agenda had once again proved the political sagacity and far­sightedness of Quaid-e-Azam and his colleagues.