Peshawar - DIR LOWER: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting at Chackdarra Fishing Hut.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division Ijaz Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdur Rashid, DPO Swat Qasim Ali Khan, DPO Bajaur Shehzada Kokab Farooq, DPO Upper Dir Tariq Iqbal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Lower Dir Waqar Khan and others also attended the meeting.

The IGP was briefed on terrorism and law and order situation in Malakand division and the DPOs informed him about their performance.

Dr Sanaullah Abbasi reviewed performance of police high ups and directed them to ensure safety of citizen’s lives and properties at any cost. He directed the police officials to ensure self-respect of the complainants at police stations and take effective measures for dispensing justice to the public at their doorstep.

The IGP also directed police officials to provide foolproof security to the polio workers, as war against polio was a national cause and provision of security to polio workers was their prime responsibility.

He appreciated the role of Malakand police in war against terrorism and expressed determination that police would never compromise on security of public.