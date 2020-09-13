ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers from the opposition and the government likely to initiate a thorough debate on incident of rape on the motorway in Gujjarpura area of Lahore in both houses of the parliament [National Assembly and Senate]. The lawmakers from both the houses would submit an adjournment motion to initiate debate on the issue. The government side would share detail report on the issue with the house about the incident. It may be noted here that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had also taken notice of the incident of rape on the motorway in Gujjarpura area of Lahore. He had sought report of the incident from the Inspector General of Police Punjab. The speaker also had made a call to IG Punjab on telephone on Friday and strongly condemned the incident and termed it extremely barbaric and shameful. He directed the IGP to take all possible steps to ensure justice to the victim.
Staff Reporter
September 13, 2020
