Share:

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers from the opposition and the government likely to initiate a thorough de­bate on incident of rape on the motorway in Guj­jarpura area of Lahore in both houses of the parliament [National As­sembly and Senate]. The lawmakers from both the houses would submit an adjournment motion to initiate debate on the issue. The government side would share detail report on the issue with the house about the in­cident. It may be noted here that National As­sembly Speaker Asad Qa­iser had also taken notice of the incident of rape on the motorway in Gujjar­pura area of Lahore. He had sought report of the incident from the Inspec­tor General of Police Pun­jab. The speaker also had made a call to IG Punjab on telephone on Friday and strongly condemned the incident and termed it extremely barbaric and shameful. He directed the IGP to take all possible steps to ensure justice to the victim.