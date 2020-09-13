Share:

LAHORE - Minhaj University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sajid Mehmood Shehzad called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence on Saturday and presented his book ‘Blue Economy’. Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti was also present. Ch Parvez Elahi said that Dr Tahirul Qadri is a treasure of knowledge. He said that Minhaj University is equipping the youngsters of the country with education. Dr Sajid Mehmood Shehzad praised Ch Parvez Elahi for services in education sector during his tenure as Chief Minister. ‘You rendered great services for education as a result of which literacy rate had increased. Students were given stipends for the first time in the history besides free books and uniforms. Separate educational institutions were set up for special children. They were also provided free transport facilities. All these steps were rightly praised by world community’, he said.