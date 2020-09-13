Share:

Timergara - A woman was killed and three others, including a teenage girl, sustained injuries when a mini truck (Datsan) overturned at Darmaal Payeen in the limits of Haya Serai Police Station in Maidan on Saturday.

According to police and the locals, the vehicle went out of the control of driver while ascending on a steep curve resulting in the death of Muslima Bibi while driver Aslam Khan, his mother Alia Bibi and seven-year-old niece Sumaira Bibi sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.