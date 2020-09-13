Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Azam Khan Swati on Saturday said that Pak-China friendship was based on strong ties and Prime Minister Imran Khan also strengthened these relations.

Azam Khan Swati expressed these views while addressing a function to distribute laptops among 50 women lawyers at Abbottabad District Bar. District Bar General Secretary Sarfraz Khan Advocate, senior male and female lawyers were also present on the occasion.

The minister said Pak-China friendship was strong like steel. The best example of this was China’s full diplomatic support on the Kashmir dispute.

Azam Swati said that effective measures had been taken by the government to get rid of the scourge of drugs. The Supreme Court has also set up a bench to hear the cases of 2250 big smugglers.

On this occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that Hazara Expressway was the gateway of China, through which trade was taking place in Central Asia and the world. China was taking keen interest in Hazara development projects. Work was underway on various projects in Haripur and Abbottabad, he added.

The Chinese envoy said it was his first visit to District Bar Abbottabad which was a great pleasure.

China has made progress in all areas of Pakistan. He said that completion of second phase of Karakoram Highway would have a profound impact on trade and economy.

In order to provide employment opportunities to the youth, a Chinese language academy would be set up in Abbottabad, he said.

President District Bar Association Maj. (Retd) Jahangir Elahi Advocate in his address said that Pak-China friendship was higher than Himalayas.

He thanked the Chinese government for providing laptops to women lawyers.