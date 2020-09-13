Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has recorded slight rise in Covid-19 cases as the country reported 548 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours as compared to the cases reported during the pre­vious days. With the new 548 cases, the tally rose to 300,955. The virus claimed three more lives during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 6,373. At least 288,536 patients have recovered from the deadly disease so far. Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has re­ported 23 new coronavi­rus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,389. According to officials, no patient suc­cumbed to the disease. So far 65 people have died due to Covid-19 in the region. Sindh has re­ported 205 cases, 3 new deaths from Covid-19. As many as 205 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Sindh, taking the pro­vincial tally to 131,880. Three more people lost their lives due to the virus, with the overall provincial death toll ris­ing to 2,443. A total of 13,797 tests were car­ried out in Sindh during the last 24 hours. Thirty cases were reported in the capital. Meanwhile, GB reported 33 cases and one death during this period. Punjab has reported 69 coronavi­rus cases and one death during the last 24 hours. The provincial total has increased to 97,602 while the death toll is 2,215. Meanwhile, Paki­stan will be participat­ing in phase 3 trials of a Chinese-developed vaccine for corona vi­rus. Minister for Plan­ning Asad Umar said in a tweet on Saturday that the trials in Paki­stan will start in about 10 days time.