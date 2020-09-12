Share:

“The empowered woman is powerful beyond

measure and beautiful beyond description.”

–Steve Maraboli

Image: Urdupoint

In 1924, Begum Kulsom Faifullah Khan became Pakistan’s first female federal minister. Begum Kulsoom was born in Parachinar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She was also a founding member of the All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA). Later in her life, she went on to become the President of APWA as well.

Widowed at the age of 39, with five young teenage sons, she singlehandedly went on to become a leading business woman and social activist in the male-dominated society of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She spent her life working for the people of her late husband’s village of Ghazni Khel. During her political career, she went on to represent Pakistan at a session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In 2008, the President of Pakistan, Pervez Musharaff, presented her with the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Crescent of Excellence), for her efforts in empowering women and working for the people of her province. Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan passed away peacefully at the age of 90 in 2015.