MULTAN - Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhamma Sarwar is likely to join Urs ceremony of great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Bahauddin Za­kariay (RA). Prepara­tions for 781th Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya started as the Urs celebrations would commence from September 24 at Qila Qasim Bagh. Different important personalities including Punjab Gover­nor Chaudhary Muham­mad Sarwar were likely to join the ceremonies. The governor will be chief guest in Zakariya Conference to be held on September 27 at Ba­hauddin Zakariya Uni­versity. In a meeting, at­tended by SP City Javed Khan, AC Sadar Shahzad Mahboob, Dr Siddique Qadiri, Civil Defence Of­ficer Fatima Khan, Au­qaf Administrator Rana Tariq and some other officials discussed ar­rangements in detail.